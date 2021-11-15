Covid-19 cases increase slightly in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 15): Sabah recorded 500 new Covid-19 cases on Monday (Nov 15), an increase of 58 from the day before.

Eight fatalities were reported, with three in Tambunan and one each in Beaufort, Kota Kinabalu, Beluran, Kota Marudu and Ranau.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said the yo-yo trend was expected to persist for some time.

“The Covid-19 infectivity rate or R0 (R-naught) for Sabah is 0.98 at the moment.”

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said Kota Kinabalu returned to the top with 99 cases, a rise of 57 cases from Sunday.

However, he said 95 of the cases in the state capital were late registrations of two days or more after the screening results were known.

“Only four cases in Kota Kinabalu took place in the last 24 hours.”

Among other districts that recorded an increase in new cases were Tuaran (70), Penampang (24), Beaufort (21), Tenom (33) and Kuala Penyu (14), whereas cases in Kinabatangan dropped significantly by 30.

Telupid, Lahad Datu, Tongod and Kalabakan reported zero new case.

He said 224 (44.8 per cent) of the 500 new cases were reported two days or more after the test results were known, while the remaining 276 cases (55.2 per cent) occurred in the last 24 hours.

Masidi added that more than 98 per cent of the cases today were considered mild, which were in Category 1 and 2.

There was only one patient in Category 3, three in Category 4 and none in Category 5. Five cases were still under further investigation by the State Health Department.

On another note, Masidi said study done by the Malaysia Health Institute showed that Covid-19 booster dose could enhance one’s protection against the virus.

“People aged 40 and above are reminded to get their booster shot six months after their second dose of Pfizer and three months after the second dose of Sinovac,” he urged.