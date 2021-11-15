Covid-19: Daily cases in S’wak continue downward trend with 287 cases today

KUCHING (Nov 15): The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak continues to fall below the 300-mark with 287 cases today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

“From the total, 276 cases are asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms. Of that, 103 cases are in Category 1 (no symptoms) and 173 in Category 2 (mild symptoms).

“There are five cases in Category 3 (lung infection), four in Category 4 (lung infection and requiring oxygen) and two in Category 5 (lung infection and requiring ventilator support),” the committee said in its daily Covid-19 update today.

On the breakdown of new cases, SDMC said that six districts recorded double-digit cases namely Kuching with 86 cases, followed by Miri (47), Sibu (33), Bintulu (25) and 21 each in Mukah and Lawas.

Limbang recorded eight new cases while Dalat registered seven, Samarahan (6), Sarikei (5), Bau (5), and Sri Aman (4).

Seven districts recorded two new cases each and they are Kapit, Serian, Tanjung Manis, Saratok, Song, Belaga and Subis.

There was one new case each in Betong, Lundu, Kanowit, Bukit Mabong, and Matu.

The other 16 districts did not record any new cases.