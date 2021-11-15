DAP MP calls on Sarawak to stand up against ultra-conservative political parties in upcoming state polls

KUCHING (Nov 15): DAP’s Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has called on Sarawakians to bravely stand up against political parties in the federal government coalition for putting ultra-conservative parties such as PAS in power, in the upcoming Sarawak election.

Referring to recent controversies surrounding the ‘Timah’ whiskey, the liquor sales restriction in Kuala Lumpur and the banning of all gaming shops in Kedah, he said this showed how Malaysia is sliding into extreme conservatism at the expense of the rights of others.

He pointed out that such a trend in Malaysia is significantly increasing especially when certain political parties chose to betray the election mandate by the people, and instead put an extreme religious party such as PAS in power which has no to little regards to rights of non-Muslims in a pluralistic society.

He also said these are signs of a failed government when they chose to remain silent in midst of grand corruption, wastage and bad governance, but purely focus on petty issues and moral policing.

“That is why this Sarawak and Melaka State elections are good opportunities for the people of each state and region to stand up bravely and send a message to these political parties, and keep them accountable for putting such ultra-conservative parties such as PAS in power.

“We are a multiracial and multicultural society, and we should take pride in moderation and move away from extreme conservative trends,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Following the 2020 Malaysian political crisis, PAS has been part of the federal government since March last year, together with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

Yii said whatever the brand name of the alcoholic drink, and despite alcohol and gambling being forbidden in Islam, the rights of choice for non-Muslims should be respected.

He pointed out that the government should have been focusing on addressing the core issue, which is how to educate the public against the hazards of drinking excessive alcohol or even gambling.

He stressed that the government should have put all focus on disseminating this sort of message and educating the public, not forcibly impose its extremist values on others which will instead push such alcohol and even gambling trade into the black market and allow illegal activities that are not regulated to fill the gap.

“And here in Sarawak, we cannot think we are fully isolated from this and be naive to think that this does not affect us. How about Sarawakians living in Kedah or working in West Malaysia that are affected by these extreme laws and restrictions? Do we not speak out for them too?

“Eventually if a party like PAS continues to be given a foot in power, they have every platform to infiltrate and influence national policies including education that will have a huge bearing and influence on our children and future generation.

“That is why the people must remember that political parties including those from Borneo that even fully know the direction of such extreme political parties, deliberately empower them and put them in the position of power to influence,” said Yii.

He also said even though the Cabinet recently announced the award-winning whisky brand ‘Timah’ can keep its name, but this has set a dangerous trend and precedent in the country where it is sliding down a slippery slope of extreme conservatism at the expense of rights and freedoms of non-Muslims, even in its pluralistic society.

He stressed ‘Timah’ should not have been an issue in the first place for the Cabinet to convene and even to spend time discussing.

“An issue that is supposed to be a matter of ‘trade description and trademarks’ has suddenly and senselessly been blown out of proportion to provoke a religious or racial controversy.

“Fact of the matter, the Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs has confirmed in Parliament that the brand had already undergone all due diligence before having its name approved, including the two-month objection period to allow members of the public to assert their rejection.

“Can we realistically hope for a reinvigorated economy post-Covid? What is at stake here is not just a single brand of whiskey, but our market freedom and economic rationality,” he said.