Fadillah: First phase of Pan Borneo Highway project almost 80 pct completed

KUCHING (Nov 15): The first phase of the Pan Borneo Highway project is almost 80 per cent completed, and should be fully completed at the end of 2023.

However, due to challenges of Covid-19, supply and others, some parts may only be completed by early 2024, said Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

“Our plan for Sarawak is to ensure the phase one of the highway can be completed, thus the annual RM1 billion allocation for that is continued,” he told reporters at an engagement session with the media at a hotel here yesterday.

He said phase one of the Pan Borneo Highway has a total length of 786km which is divided into 11 work packages. One of the work packages from Telok Melano to Sematan has already been completed in January 2019.

As of October this year, the 10 remaining work packages from Sematan to Miri are in full swing, and at 73 per cent completion, he added.

“In fact, next week, I will be with the Chief Minister to launch the package in Julau. The segment is completed, and one more – from Serian to Pantu is 99 per cent completed.”

When asked about the speed limit at the highway once it is completed, he said that it is still maintained at 90 km/hr, though people tend to drive faster than that.

“We will review the speed limit again together with the Transport Ministry and the Road Transport Department (JPJ) for the final speed limit.”

On complaints that there were no proper road signs along the completed areas of the highway, he said that only half of the road is open to the public who live along the road to move about from their homes.

“We are aware of this matter, and we have informed the company and safety officers to take action to ensure proper signs are there to prevent confusion and accidents.”

On the event, Fadillah said that the ministry usually holds the engagement session once a year, but due to the pandemic, it was not held last year.

The purpose of the event was to provide updated information related to planning the future and progress involving the mega projects of the Works Ministry following the announcement of the 2022 Budget which showed an increase in funds worth RM6.8 billion.