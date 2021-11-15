Former PM Pak Lah alive and well, rumors on death untrue

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 15): The Office of Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi today announced that the former prime minister is in good health with his family.

In a statement today, the office refuted the viral posts on Facebook belonging to ‘Mohd Hasni Izuwan’ and Saifulzaman Mahmood’ claiming that the country’s fifth prime minister, who is fondly known as Pak Lah, had died.

“The office views seriously the rumours and will take legal action against those who spread fake news,” it said.

The office also urged the public to verify the authenticity of such news with the relevant authorities before spreading information that can lead to confusion.

Meanwhile, according to Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Pak Lah’s wife, Tun Jeanne Abdullah is also in good health.

“I just spoke to her on the phone, they are currently on a vacation in the country,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page.

Reezal Merican also called on all Malaysians to o stop spreading fake news and pray for Abdullah and Jeanne’s good health and long life. – Bernama