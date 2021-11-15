Global energy crisis not affecting Malaysia – Ali Biju

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 15): The global energy crisis involving the supply of coal and gas is not affecting Malaysia’s electricity supply security, says Energy and Natural Resources Deputy Minister Datuk Ali Biju.

He said TNB Fuel Services Sdn Bhd as the supplier of coal to the independent power producers in Malaysia had a long-term contract of supplying the coal, while the gas for electricity generation was being supplied by Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas).

“Electricity supply security in Malaysia is not affected also because of its power generation sector having a variety of energy sources.

“This is to reduce dependency on gas and coal by using renewable energy sources such as solar and hydro power.”

Ali said this in reply to a supplementary question from Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PAS-Kuala Krai) on whether the country’s electricity supply security was being affected by the global energy crisis and the measures taken by the government on this issue.

Meanwhile, in ensuring that the National Grid system remained strong and stable, he said Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) was implementing the 500kV transmission line project from the north to the south of Peninsular Malaysia which would be the backbone of the system.

Ali said the project would be optimising electricity transmission to consumers throughout the peninsula and ensuring a reliable supply.

He said the government had also approved the Peninsular Malaysia Electricity Generation Development Plan for a period of 20 years to ensure sufficient supply.

The ASEAN Power Grid initiative was still at the preliminary stage with the discussions and engagements still going on between the ministry and private sector, he added. – Bernama