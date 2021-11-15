GPS still needs to work hard to secure foothold in Tasik Biru – Henry

BAU (Nov 15): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) still needs to work hard to secure its foothold in Tasik Biru constituency, said its incumbent Datuk Henry Harry Jinep.

When asked on whether he can retain the Tasik Biru seat, he said he could not expect everyone in the constituency to fully support GPS and as such, a new mandate is needed to ensure continuous development in the constituency.

“Based on what we have done for the past five to six years – for my first term, we have proven and we have delivered (our promises) and I have been in almost all of the villages in my constituency. None of them is left behind.

“Of course, we cannot expect (the support for GPS) to be 100 per cent – that is why we need a new mandate to continue development for Tasik Biru – to make sure that the rural areas are not left out when Sarawak becomes a developed state in 2030. That is important,” he said when met by reporters after attending the Kamekprihatin Ragad Foundation held at Bau Civic Centre here yesterday.

On the sentiment on the ground and whether the constituents would want to continue on with GPS, Henry said: “Now we are just like people selling medicine – (we need to see) what kind of medicine the other candidates are selling.”

With regards to Parti Bumi Kenyalang’s (PBK) call for independence, he said that the term ‘in quest’ for independence was contradictory and might cause confusion among the people.

“Even if PBK wins it does not mean that independence can be achieved. ‘In quest’ means it is just a process, not sure whether it can be achieved or not. It is not that easy,” he added.

As such, he called on the voters in Tasik Biru as well as in Sarawak to not be fooled by the Opposition’s promises of independence.

In a statement earlier yesterday, Henry predicted that there would be a four-cornered fight for Tasik Biru constituency in the coming state election.

He said he was prepared to defend the seat and win it for GPS despite the challenge of a multi-cornered fight that might include former federal deputy minister Datuk Tiki Lafe, who is expected to be fielded by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), as well as other candidates from Democratic Action Party (DAP) and PBK.

“Tasik Biru seat is very hot. A lot of people have the interest to contest for the seat. However, GPS welcomes them. We will see a good fight,” he told reporters when met at Bau Civic Centre later yesterday.

Henry won Tasik Biru on a Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket in the 2016 state election by defeating Mordi Bimol from DAP in a straight fight, with the former garnering a 1,288-vote majority.