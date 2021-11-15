Japan contributes cold chain equipment to Malaysia’s MoH

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 15): Malaysia’s Health Ministry today received contribution of cold chain equipment worth RM6 million from the Japanese government through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) thus, beefing up the storage capacity of Covid-19 vaccines.

The contribution came in the form of 184 refrigerators, 1,343 cold boxes and 1,579 data loggers which would be distributed to 436 public health facilities nationwide, in phases, to fortify the cold chain management of the ongoing National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin at the handing over ceremony here today said Malaysia commended the Japanese government’s selfless giving during the pandemic and their stance of helping other nations struggling against Covid-19.

“This event is a great example of a strategic alliance that showcases the best of humanity in battling Covid-19 together and striving for a common goal,” he said, adding that this was made possible following the long-standing and excellent relationship between Malaysia and Japan.

Malaysia had also received one million doses of the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine donated by Japan in July this year to intensify the vaccination process under PICK.

Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Oka Hiroshi who was also present at the event applauded the Malaysian government’s robust vaccination process and expressed appreciation on Malaysia’s gesture in treating Japanese citizens in Malaysia equally in its vaccination programme.

“It gives us a very deep sense of security and safety amid the unprecedented crisis,” said Hiroshi. – Bernama