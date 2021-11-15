Kim Swee refuses to raise white flag yet

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 15): Head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee stressed the battle is far from over for Sabah FC in their quest to reach the Malaysia Cup semifinals.

The Rhinos suffered a 1-0 defeat to Melaka United in the first leg of the quarterfinal match in Likas on Sunday but Kim Swee refused to raise the white flag yet.

While he expected a difficult task in the second leg tie at the Hang Jebat Stadium on Thursday, Kim Swee vowed the Rhinos would do their utmost best to turn the tables on Melaka United.

“It was certainly not a good result for us,” Kim Swee said after a solitary goal from Sony Norde gave Melaka United a one-goal cushion going into the second leg.

“The first 20 to 25 minutes we did not play well but on the other hand, we defended very well.

“In the second half we lost focus leading up to the goal…we knew Melaka United had quality players, especially their foreign imports but we allowed them to make runs in the dangerous areas.

“The one positive thing was that we tried to fight back after going behind and our players, including the youngsters never gave up against a quality opponents.

“In the end we did not achieve the result we had aimed for but there is still the second leg to play for.

“We may have lost the battle (first leg tie) but not the war. Anything can still happen and I believe with the right tactic, we will be able to turn the tables on Melaka United,” said Kim Swee.

Having said that, the former national coach said Sabah FC must go and get an early goal in the all-important second meeting.

He pointed out that Sabah FC were able to create many chances, especially after Melaka United had taken the lead on Sunday but just could not find the back of the net.

“We managed to create many chances in the first leg including one which was cleared off the line. If (Mohd Nureizkhan Isa Japar’s) effort had gone in, it would have been a different ball game and even gave us motivation to find the winner.

“So the focus is that we need to be sharper in finishing (the chances). We have to score or else we will be shown the exit door.

“I believe if we are able to get an early goal in the second leg, I’m sure Melaka United will be put under pressure and will change their game plan.

“So the aim is to get the goal…we will try our best,” said Kim Swee.

Meanwhile, the Rhinos travelled to Kuala Lumpur on Monday in preparation for the second leg meeting against Melaka United.

Kim Swee said it was one of the plans to beef up their training ahead of the clash.

“We want to adapt well to the condition and most importantly to get a consistent run of training since we are not able to do it here due to rain.

“The team will have around three days to train in Kuala Lumpur and hopefully we will have a much better preparation before heading to Melaka,” he said.