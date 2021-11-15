Low lying areas in Marudi hit by flood following several nights of continuous rain

Monday, November 15
By WB Ongie on Sarawak

Flood situation in Kampung Dagang.

MARUDI (Nov 15): Several low lying areas here were hit by flood following several nights of continuous rain, which caused the Tutoh Apoh, Tinjar and Baram rivers to swell, affecting several longhouses and villages near them.

Among the affected longhouses and villages were Rh Gerinang in Ng Tasong, Rh Vincent Kiu in Tanjong Opar and several individual houses along the Baram River.

A woman in a plastic tub makeshift boat with her children.

Villages affected were Kampung Dagang, Kampung Narum and Kampung Ridan.

Several low lying areas in Marudi town itself were also affected by flood.

Flood situation in Kampung Benawa.

