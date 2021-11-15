Man in Miri jailed, fined for hurting younger brother with a machete

MIRI (Nov 15): A man was sentenced to eight months’ jail and a RM3,000 fine by the Magistrates’ Court today for voluntarily causing hurt against his brother using a machete.

Safuan Suboh, 45 of Kampung Haji Wahed here was charged under Section 324 of the Penal Code, which carries a 10 year imprisonment or fine or both upon conviction.

According to the case facts, Safuan’s 44-year-old younger brother, who worked as a grasscutter, lodged a police report on June 7, claiming that at around 10.25pm that day he heard a commotion outside his house, and upon checking saw Safuan scolding the former’s friend.

He tried to calm Safuan but to no avail.

This was followed with the accused throwing a helmet at him, and later hit him with a machete.

Safuan also tried to slash him with the machete but he was quick to get a hold of it, causing him to sustain injuries to his left thumb.

Acting on information, the police arrested Safuan at a restaurant at Jalan Haji Lampam here at around 1.55pm on the same day the report was lodged.

The police also seized a 27 centimeter long machete believed to have been used in the incident.

ASP Koay Kok Ping prosecuted the case before Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu, while the accused was unrepresented by a counsel.