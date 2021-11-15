Man in Miri jailed for nine months after threatening to kill mom

MIRI (Nov 15): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a man to nine months’ jail for threatening to kill his mother.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu ordered Paul Sanggir Jegon, 24 of Tudan Desaras Phase 6 here to serve his sentence from Oct 12 which was the date of his arrest.

Paul was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which carries an imprisonment of up to seven years or with fine or both upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, a housewife had lodged a police report claiming that her son had run amok by pointing a kitchen knife at her and threatened to kill her.

The incident happened on Oct 12, 2021 at around 8am at the family’s house in Tudan Desaras Phase 6 here.

Acting on information and on the same day the report was lodged, police arrested the accused at around 5.40pm.

During the arrest, the police also seized a 24cm long knife believed to be one used in the alleged incident.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that he did so as he was not happy with his mother after the latter refused to give him money to ‘buy illegal stuff’.

ASP Koay Kok Ping prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented by a counsel.