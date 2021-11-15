Miri Sentral slated for completion in 2024

MIRI (Nov 15): The RM23.22 million Miri Sentral project, which is expected to be completed in 2024, is set to become a new transportation hub for the city, said Miri City Council secretary Morshidi Fredrick.

He added that with the completion of the project, Miri City would be strategically connected with Brunei, Limbang, Lawas and Sabah, and with central and southern regions from Bintulu until Pontianak in Kalimantan.

“Miri Sentral is going to be situated close to the Pan Borneo Highway and also the future link road to Marudi, which is a very strategic location,” he said at a briefing with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg before an earth-breaking ceremony for the proposed project here today.

The new bus terminal would, among others, feature 12 units of ticketing booths, 10 units of retail outlets, 21 bays for bus platforms, two units of cafes, 12 taxi bays, waiting areas and public toilets.

Morshidi said the project would begin next month and is expected to be completed in January 2024.

The city’s current bus terminal is located at Pujut Corner.

He pointed out that the current bus terminal’s location is not strategic as it is located near residential areas and narrow roads, which raised safety concerns and difficulty for heavy vehicles to go in and out of the terminal.

“The traffic congestion at the current terminal is also an issue especially during peak hours,” he said.

Among those present at the function were Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin, Assistant Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Sebastian Ting, permanent secretary to the Ministry of Local Government and Housing Datu Antonio Kahti Galis, and Miri City’s mayor Adam Yii Siew Sang.