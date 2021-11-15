MOE: 2022/2023 school academic calendar to begin on March 21

PUTRAJAYA (Nov 15): The academic calendar for the 2022/2023 school session for states in Group A is from March 21, 2022, to March 11, 2023, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced today.

For schools in the Group B states, the school session will also begin on the same date but will end on March 12, 2023.

Group A refers to the states of Johor, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu, while Group B comprises the states of Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Pulau Pinang, Sabah, Sarawak, Selangor, and the three Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

The MOE in a statement today also said that the third term of the 2021/2022 school session for the states in Group A will begin on January 2 until March 20, 2022, while in Group B, from January 3 to March 20, 2022.

The academic calendar can be downloaded from MOE’s website at https://www.moe.gov.my/calendar. — Bernama