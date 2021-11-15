MPs can lodge complaints to MA63 Council on non-compliances

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 15): Senior lawmaker Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili cautioned Members of Parliament to mind their words when commenting on matters implying that Putrajaya colonises the East Malaysian states.

“We need to be careful of this, especially under the current government which upholds the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysia Family) slogan. Instead of finger-pointing, we should work together and ensure that our voices are heard and demands met,” said the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) in his winding-up speech on Budget 2022 in Parliament on Monday.

Ongkili was referring to Sepanggar Member of Parliament Datuk Azis Jamman’s recent debate speech describing the Budget 2022 as unfair towards Sabah and threatened that if the bad treatment continues, Sabahans should not be blamed for seceding Malaysia if they felt that Putrajaya’s ‘colonialism’ grew stronger.

“I know you have good intentions, but it is dangerous to say that Putrajaya ‘jajah’ (colonises) us. However, if you believe it is true (being colonised), provide us with proof.

“File your charges if there are non-compliances in the agreement with the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement (MKMA63), which is chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri, and chief ministers of Sabah and Sarawak and eight senior leaders as members.

“This is part of the MKMA63’s purpose, to study and check for non-compliances, many of which have been addressed and settled,” Ongkili said.

He said it was unfair to raise such an accusation without supporting it with proof, and it could be construed as an act to purposely stir sentiments and create confusion to the public.

“The MKMA63 is the best platform to raise this issue. Lodge a complaint to the respective chief minister so it can be tabled during the council’s meeting for deliberation. Do it professionally because you are the people’s representative,” he said.

He noted that the Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Division was also set up to listen to public grouses and voices.

On another development, Ongkili also told the august House that further discussion on the four oil and gas-related matters – oil royalty and cash payment for petroleum; oil minerals and and oil fields; Territorial Sea Act 2012 and Continental Shelf Act 1966, is temporarily put on hold to make way for the commercial solution pertaining to the on-going deliberation on oil and gas between the Sabah and Sarawak governments and Petronas.

In responding to MPs from Kota Belud, Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis, Kota Kinabalu, Foong Chan Hin and Keningau, Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan on the special grant under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution, Ongkili said that discussion with the Finance Ministry under the Joint Consultative Committee will resume soonest.

“Currently, the current rate for the special grant under the Article 112D of the Federal Constitution is based on the amount stated under the Special Grant Order (First Reading) in 1969, where the last amount was RM26.7 million for Sabah and RM16 million for Sarawak,” Ongkili, who is also the Kota Marudu Member of Parliament, explained.

To a further question from Isnaraissah, MPs from Pulai Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub and Sibu, Oscar Ling Chai Yew, he explained that issues pertaining to the upgrade work on roads and other infrastructures, water and electricity supplies, and dilapidated schools in Sabah and Sarawak are under the Economic Planning Unit for documentation and submission into the 12th Malaysia Plan.

Ongkili, in responding to Tuaran MP Datuk Seri Madius Tangau, also told the House the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) and the legal teams under the MKMA63’s Equal Partner Working Committee is ironing out the matter further which would look into the authorising autonomy power to the Sabah and Sarawak Head of States to appoint its Judicial Commissioner.