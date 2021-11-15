Penang Mufti urges Kedah MB to embrace ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ after latter links state to 4D outlets

GEORGE TOWN (Nov 15) Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor should speak in ways consistent with the prime minister’s “Keluarga Malaysia” concept, said Penang Mufti Datuk Seri Wan Salim Wan Mohd Noor.

He said Muhammad Sanusi, as the leader of a state within Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s ruling coalition, should strive to display the maturity that would help others to understand the PM’s concept on inclusivity.

“As a ‘brother’, I would like to advise the Kedah MB to be more careful when issuing statements,” he said today.

He also said the Kedah MB must strive to protect the image of his office, after Sanusi announced yesterday that he told local authorities not to renew the business licenses of 4D gaming outlets in the state.

Wan Salim also reminded Muhammad Sanusi that he was the head of a state government, and not simply a village leader whose influence and power were limited.

“He should try not to issue statements that could cause controversy with other state leaders, especially with the neighbouring state, but should be working towards building a good relationship with all parties,” he said.

Wan Salim was responding to the Kedah lawmaker’s recent statement on the banning of shops selling numbers forecast lottery draws in the northern state and telling would-be patrons to visit Penang if they wanted to participate in the forecasts.

“His statement linking 4D lottery gambling to Penang is disappointing and unreasonable,” he said.

He said the fact that Muhammad Sanusi linked gambling to Penang is considered an insult to the Islamic religious institutions in this state that was committed to strengthening the position of Islam in Penang.

He reminded the Kedah MB that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al- Mustafa Billah Shah was the head of Islam for all states without a Malay ruler, which included Penang.

He said that while Penang may be under a Pakatan Harapan administration, the position of Islam in the state was protected under the Federal Constitution and given equal attention by the state government.

“For example, the budget allocated for the Penang Islamic Religious Council to implement various Islamic programmes has exceeded RM70 million since 2008,” he said. – MalayMail