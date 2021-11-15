Sarawak polls: Abdul Karim supports decision if GPS decides to put new candidate in Asajaya

KUCHING (Nov 15): Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) leader Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah will give his full support if Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) decides to put another candidate to contest in the Asajaya state seat in the upcoming Sarawak election.

Abdul Karim pointed out that it was the norm for PBB to have 20 to 30 per cent of its candidates to be new faces to face the upcoming state election to be held within these two months.

“I have informed the GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg that I have represented Asajaya constituency for the past 20 years and I had been there for a long time. Although I don’t really feel like it has been 20 years, I enjoy my stay there.

“If I am given the opportunity to represent Asajaya again, I will be very happy. If not, I will support the candidate who GPS nominated to contest for that constituency,” he said during a press conference after launching the ‘Sarawak 360 Experience’ at the Kuching Old Court House here.

Abdul Karim, a four-term Asajaya assemblyman, said it was nothing unusual for PBB to field new faces in the elections, whether it was for parliamentary or state seats, and he hoped the incumbent people’s representatives would accept the decisions made by the party top leadership.

“I will leave it to GPS chairman Abang Johari to announce the finalised candidates, but I believe the incumbents will already know whether they are contesting or not. If the party has not asked for your pictures to print out posters, you know it’s not forthcoming, or the party leaders have already politely informed them,” he said.

When asked about the constituency seats of Mambong, Pakan and Bekenu that were previously won by Barisan Nasional direct candidates, Abdul Karim said the discussions held between GPS components parties had always been cordial and the spirit of understanding was ever present.

“By being on the ground, we will know who the most winnable candidate is for a particular constituency. It has always been not a problem for the component parties to discuss the matter and not lead to a big squabble later,” he said.

GPS component parties are PBB, Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

The incumbent for Mambong is Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom for Pakan and Rosey Yunus for Bekenu.

Furthermore, when addressing rumours that a Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chief ministerial candidate might be fielded in Asajaya, Abdul Karim said he had been informed there were in fact three members from PKR who were doing a walkabout in Asajaya now to solicit support.

“There seems to be a disorganisation (on the part of PKR) with three people from PKR lobbying for support in Asajaya. I don’t know why the Asajaya seat is so important to them.

“Regardless, I welcome as many people as possible to contest in the Asajaya seat. Like it to be a festival. I like it when there are many corner fights and I think the Election Commission likes it also,” said Abdul Karim.