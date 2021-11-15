Sarawak polls: Aspiring rural candidates fume over online campaigning SOP

KUCHING (Nov 15): The suggestion for online campaigning as standard operating procedure (SOP) for the coming 12th Sarawak state election is not practical at all, said aspiring candidates for rural-based seats.

Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak information chief Abun Sui Anyit, who will contest in Murum, said many of the state’s rural and interior areas including Murum still lack internet coverage and this would be disadvantageous for parties and candidates without strong financial means.

He said the statement made by Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa for online campaigning in Sarawak polls can only be practised in areas with good telecommunication penetration but not in areas where the internet coverage is as slow as a ‘snail’.

“For interior areas such as Murum, this is not practical, and I as a local of the area strongly protest such SOP to be applied.

“In Murum, more than 80 per cent of the area does not have telephone and internet coverage. Therefore, conventional campaigning is still needed and a must but with strict measures to stop the spread of Covid-19,” he said when contacted.

Abun pointed out the situation in Sarawak cannot be likened to that of the Peninsular as this would be unfair to the parties and candidates contesting in the state polls.

“The parties in the government or those parties with strong financial means may agree with this SOP because they are able to buy the appliances and gadgets that can provide instant online services for their campaigning purposes.

“The parties which do not have the financial means, and the independent candidates, will not benefit from such SOP if they are to campaign in areas with no internet and telephone signal,” he said.

As such, he called on the Election Commission (EC) and relevant authorities to allow face-to-face meetings during campaigning, but with physical distancing and not allowing physical contact.

This is to allow candidates and parties to reach out to the voters in the rural and interior areas, he added.

Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sri Aman chairman Leon Jimat Donald also disagreed with online campaigning as SOP for the state polls, stressing that many areas in Sri Aman do not have broadband connectivity.

Leon, who is set to be DAP’s candidate in Simanggang, said many longhouses in the area have poor telecommunication coverage.

“I can barely get handphone signals in the many areas in Sri Aman let alone have broadband connectivity. The ones with barely enough signals are close to the roadside and Pan Borneo highway, but we must remember, there are many longhouses inside further away from the roadside who do not enjoy the luxury of having a clear phone connectivity,” he said.

Leon also hoped EC, which will hold a special meeting on the Sarawak polls on Nov 24, will be given the space to decide the best procedures for the election that ensure safety for voters amid the pandemic without being influenced by outsiders.

Meanwhile, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Sarawak deputy chairman Hud Andri Zulkarnain said it will be a big challenge for parties to comply with the SOP now practised in Melaka state election if adopted for the Sarawak polls.

Andri, who looks set to contest in Kabong, said some of the SOP and restrictions practised in Melaka state election are not suitable to be practised in Sarawak’s situation.

Currently in Melaka to assist Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Melaka state election, he said campaigning in the new norms using the new SOP and restrictions has been a tough challenge so far.

“I believe such SOP and restrictions, if emulated in Sarawak, will be tough not only for PH but also Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“Campaigning using the social media, like what is practised in Melaka election, will be difficult to emulate in Sarawak because many rural and interior areas in the state do not have good internet coverage,” he said.

On Sunday, Minister of Communications and Multimedia Tan Sri Annuar Musa called for cooperation of telecommunication companies (telcos) to make online campaigning in Sarawak state election a success.

He had said this was to give all parties the opportunity to conduct their online campaigns, as practised in the current Melaka state election.

“So for the purpose of the (Sarawak) elections, which we expect to be held any time soon in December, this is an important step.

“So, again we need the cooperation of telcos to go to areas that have less commercial appeal as they are less populated. All areas must be given a chance so that the parties can carry out their online campaign programmes,” he had said, adding Sarawak was hampered by the problem of coverage, especially in rural areas that do not have Internet service network.