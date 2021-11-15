Sarawak polls: Eight Bidayuh hot seats may see multi-cornered fights – Peter Minos

KUCHING (Nov 15): The eight Bidayuh majority state seats are expected to see multi-cornered fights in the coming Sarawak election, which is expected next month, said Bidayuh political veteran Datuk Peter Minos.

He said these Bidayuh majority seats can be considered as hot seats, with Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) expected to be challenged not just by Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) but also those from Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi), Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) and even independent candidates.

The eight Bidayuh majority seats are Opar, Tasik Biru, Serembu, Mambong, Tarat, Tebedu, Kedup and Bukit Semuja.

“As usual with each election and as expected, the eight state seats where the Bidayuhs are majority are hot seats. Some say very hot, where many candidates from many political parties will slug it out against each other in all the eight seats.

“This is the direct consequence of the Bidayuhs being so woefully divided and disunited in all the political parties in Sarawak. Some say this is regrettable as the Bidayuhs are a small community in Sarawak and economically still very much lagging behind, if compared to the more advanced groups,” he said.

He was commenting on news reports quoting Aspirasi deputy president Simon Tiong as saying that Bidayuh-majority seats are among those eyed by the party to contest in the state election since these are important to Aspirasi.

Minos said, logically and ideally the Bidayuhs should emulate the political ways of a smaller group like the Melanaus, who are fully aware that they are a tiny community in Sarawak and Malaysia, that they get politically united in order to help themselves in the economy and other aspects of life.

“But those Bidayuhs in all the political parties would say they are exercising their democratic rights and so how to argue with that. I can only say a small group badly disunited and disunited politically is not doing it right because in the long run they cannot serve itself well or do good in any way.

“Even a big community, if badly split and disunited politically, will falter and fall eventually,” he said.

All the eight Bidayuh majority seats were won by Barisan Nasional (BN) Sarawak candidates in the 2016 state election.

Following the formation of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) by four former BN Sarawak components in 2018, seven of the seats were held by GPS while one seat namely Opar was held by PSB.