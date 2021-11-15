Sarawak polls: In spirit of democracy, Tamin incumbent welcomes anyone to contest against him

SIBU (Nov 15): Tamin incumbent Christopher Gira Sambang welcomes contenders from any political parties wishing to contest in Tamin in the 12th state election in the spirit of democracy.

Gira, who is expected to defend the seat for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), is predicted to face Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) in the upcoming Sarawak election.

“If I am re-elected, the next term will be my second term.

“I expect most of the voters in the constituency already know me very well compared to when I was first introduced to the people in the 2016 state election,” he said when contacted today.

Gira said he was optimistic that he would be able to obtain a bigger majority this time compared to the 2016 state election, where he defeated Simon Joseph Usau from PKR and an independent candidate Dr Ali Puji.

In that election, he won with a 2,085 majority after polling 6,230 votes against Dr Ali’s 4,145 and Simon’s 954.

“As an elected representative, it is my duty to bring development to Tamin.

“I believe the voters are mature enough to pick who is the right person to represent them for the next five years.

“Generally, voters in all five district polling centres (PDM) in Tamin namely PDM Lemai, PDM Selangau, PDM Tamin, PDM Sekuau and PDM Siong have good and fair support towards GPS,” he said.

On a similar matter, Gira said his party’s election operation room was ready, and all election machinery were already on the ground.

Meanwhile, he said he had no clue who would be his contender from PSB as there have been no signs of them moving on the ground so far.

In March last year, PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh had announced that former Selangau MP Datuk Joseph Entulu Belaun will be the party’s candidate for Tamin in the coming state election.