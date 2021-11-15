State Anglican mission schools receive allocation of RM6 mln from Unifor

KUCHING (Nov 15): A total of 50 Anglican mission schools in Sarawak received missionary schools assistance fund totalling RM6 million from the state government through the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) of the Chief Minister’s Office yesterday.

Anglican Mission Schools advisor for the Diocese of Kuching, Datuk Roland Sagah said the state government assistance was a noble effort to supplement the existing allocation from the federal government.

He explained that previously mission schools only received federal assistance for maintenance and administrative expenditure.

“The allocation channelled by the federal government is being topped up (by the state government), so that all mission schools in the state can enjoy facilities on par with other schools in the state.

“This is also in line with the commitment of the state government in practising the policy of inclusivity for all races and religions in Sarawak.

“The Sarawak government has always given emphasis on providing the best infrastructure and facilities as well as improving the learning environment in all mission schools,” he said in a statement issued by Unifor yesterday.

Also present were Unifor director Richard Lon, Anglican Bishop of Diocese of Kuching (Sarawak and Brunei Darussalam) Datuk Danald Jute, and Diocesan Education Officer Caroline Jelenie Chuat.

According to the statement, RM3.8 million had been distributed to 30 Roman Catholic mission schools in the state while Methodist Sarawak Iban Annual Conference received an allocation of RM960,000 for eight schools and Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference received RM600,000.