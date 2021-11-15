Teen riders nabbed over ‘wheelie’, ‘Superman’ stunts during traffic ops

SIBU (Nov 15): Two teenage motorcyclists were arrested during traffic operations carried out by police last Friday and Saturday, for riding in a dangerous manner.

Acting Sibu police chief Supt Collin Babat said the operations were carried out from 8.30pm till midnight on both days at Sibu Town Square, Jalan Bujang Suntong and Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce.

“The first teen was caught performing a ‘wheelie’ stunt on his motorcycle at Jalan Bujang Suntong while the second was doing a ‘Superman’ stunt along Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce.

“Both suspects, aged 18, were arrested under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Collin said during the two operations, police issued a total of 67 summonses and impounded 13 motorcycles.

The summonses were issued for offences such as not having driving licence, fancy number plates, modified exhaust, expired road tax, non-functioning brake, illegal vehicle modification, non-functioning horn, and not having vehicle insurance coverage, he said.