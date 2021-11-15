Two killed, three survive after car rams into concrete

KINABATANGAN (Nov 15): Two people died after a Perodua Alza car rammed into concrete by the side of the road along Km 21, at Jalan Kampung Segaliud Seberang, here on Monday morning.

The victims were a 40-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl, while a 33-year-old man and two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, survived the 6am accident.

A spokesperson from the fire and rescue services department said a distress call was made to the Kinabatangan fire and rescue station at 6.02am before a team was deployed to the location.

The spokesperson said the Perodua Alza car had swerved to the opposite lane and rammed into the concrete.

The deceased were handed to the police for further action while the injured victims were taken to hospital for treatment.

The operation ended at 9.22am, said the spokesperson.