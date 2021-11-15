Uggah calls on voters to ensure Saribas remain GPS fortress

KUCHING (Nov 15): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah has called on voters in Saribas constituency to ensure this constituency remains a fortress for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president urged the people to continue to give their strong support to GPS and return the mandate to GPS to form the state government again.

“Saribas, for instance, has the tradition of being a state government fortress.

“I believe the tradition will be powerfully maintained this coming 12th state election.

“Let us all come in full force to give our support to the GPS.

“This is one way to show our appreciation for what it has done to save us from the Covid-19 pandemic too,” he said when officiating at an Agriculture Community Outreach Programme (AgriCOP) at Rh Snap Ujak, Sabar Asal in Debak yesterday.

Uggah, who is the Minister of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, also called on Saribas folks to prepare themselves to become food producers.

He said this was because Saribas is part of the Betong food basket area.

He said the government was now preparing the facilities including a short take-off and landing airport at Bebuling Atas for fast transportation of products to markets both in and outside the country.

On another matter, he said rural folks in the state have much better standard of living now due to the policies of the GPS government.

He pointed the good income earned allowed them, among others, to build modern concrete longhouses or individual houses.

He said this was most evident among the oil palm and pepper farmers, with the state government encouraging them to cultivate their land with the crops.

“Now with oil palm fruit fetching over RM1,000 per ton, many are earning good income.

“This is one evidence that the policy of the GPS government has reached and benefitted those in rural areas.

“We have many such income generating policies and programmes that we are bringing and will bring to the people,” he said.

Uggah also said technology-based modern agriculture is the way forward.

“We have now the fertigation and hydroponic programmes which are manageable for rural farmers. They do not require much manual labour but they can yield handsomely.

“We are also encouraging the cultivation of fruits like Musang King durian and livestock farming.

“Please check with your local agriculture offices for information and assistances on those which you are interested in,” he said.

Saribas incumbent Mohamad Razi Sitam, a political secretary to the chief minister Dr Richard Rapu and the state Agriculture Department director Dr Alvin Chai were among those present at the event.