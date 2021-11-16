CM: State gov’t focuses on education development, supports related institutions

MIRI (Nov 16): The Sarawak government is focusing on education development and supports education institutions such as Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS) to produce young talents to meet the demand of the 21st century.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said as the world is going digital, and by setting high standards at schools, the young talents would be those graduating in cyber science, data analytics, and software development which are based on algorithms.

“It means they must be good in Maths and Science subjects. Chinese independent schools like RRSS, the far-sightedness of the school’s board of directors of combining Chinese studies and international syllabus, will produce students who can adapt to the demand and needs of the future,” he said at the launching of RRSS’ academic and administrative block yesterday.

Similarly, he said the Sarawak government recognising Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) shows that Sarawakians are fortunate to have a liberal and open government, in as far as education is concern.

“Singapore recognises UEC, so are United Kingdom and United States. It is a loss if we do not recognise UEC. The subjects (in UEC) are more or less similar to other syllabus. It is crucial to meet the demand of the new economy.

“Though you have other degrees, Sarawak will be isolated and obsolete. What we need are degrees that are demanded in future economic development,” he said.

Abang Johari said it was important for the people to understand the education policy.

“Though education is under the federal’s list; the tertiary education, particularly international syllabus, we (Sarawak government) are doing it for the sake of our children.”

The Sarawak government, he added, had been supporting Chinese independent schools by allocating RM10 million every year, which is RM50 million in five years.

The ceremony involved the opening of the school’s academic and administrative block and Riam Hill International Secondary School.

The RM10-million new building houses three science laboratories that conforms to Cambridge International Examination’s requirement, a two-storey library, eight classrooms with digital whiteboards, computer laboratories with computers installed with software that meet British ACCA, International English Language Testing System (IELTS) testing requirement, a hall, as well as management and administrative offices.

Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Hui Kian, Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting, Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf, RRSS school board chairmen Datuk Seri Law Kiu Kiong and Tan Sri Datuk Yee Ming Seng and RRSS CEO Dr Pauline Ho were among those present at the launching ceremony.