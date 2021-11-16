CovidNow: More than 22.3 mln adult population in Malaysia fully vaccinated

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 16): A total of 22,318,132 individuals or 95.3 per cent of the adult population in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 22,875,185 individuals or 97.7 per cent of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, 80.4 per cent or 2,531,793 adolescents aged between 12 and 17 have completed their vaccination and 87 per cent or 2,740,442 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

On daily doses, a total of 102,057 doses were administered yesterday, with 26,295 doses as second dose; 5,488 doses to first dose recipients and 70,274 doses as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme to 51,322,636.

On the booster doses, 1,042,234 doses have been administered as of yesterday. – Bernama