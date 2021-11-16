Early voting in Melaka smooth sailing, with 39 pct voter turnout as of 11am

MELAKA (Nov 16): The early voting process for the Melaka state election is running smoothly after the early voting centres (PPAs) were opened at 8am today.

Bernama checks found that the Election Commission (EC) had prepared two voting channels at the Melaka Police Contingent headquarters (IPK) in Ayer Keroh, apart from the special voting tent for voters who are showing symptoms of Covid-19.

Voters are all required to get their body temperature checked, scan the MySejahtera QR Code, sanitise their hands and observe physical distancing during the process.

There are 739 police personnel registered as early voters at the Melaka Police IPK who will be casting their votes in four designated slots before the process ends at 4.30pm.

Spotted at the PPA were Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Zaini Jass and Melaka Police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali.

Also seen was Perikatan Nasional candidate Datuk Seri Micheal Gan Peng Lam.

Meanwhile, EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh arrived at the PPA at 9.35am was given a briefing by Abdul Majid before checking the process at the health screening counter and voting area.

No symptomatic voters were detected so far by the two PPE-clad health workers on standby at the PPA.

Meanwhile, Commander of 3rd Infantry Division Major Gen Datuk Tengku Muhammad Fauzi Tengku Ibrahim cast his vote at at the PPA in Sekolah Kebangsaan Kem Terendak 2 this morning.

Barisan Nasional candidate for Sungai Udang Datuk Seri Mohamad Ali Mohamad also visited the PPCA at 10.15am.

According to the EC, voter turnout had reached 39 per cent as at 11am. — Bernama