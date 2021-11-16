Early voting kicks off in Melaka

MELAKA (Nov 16): Early voting for the Melaka state election began at 8 am today, involving 11,557 police and military personnel and their spouses.

The early voting process will be conducted at 31 Early Voting Centres (PPA) in 24 state constituencies until 5.30pm today.

Among the Early Voting Centres are the Melaka contingent police headquarters, Sekolah Kebangsaan Kem Terendak I dan II, Dewan Sri Beruang Kem Askar Wataniah, the Alor Gajah, Melaka Tengah and Jasin district police headquarters and several police stations.

Agents of candidates and election observers appointed by the Election Commission (EC) are allowed to witness the early voting process, which will also be streamed live on the EC Facebook.

The voting process will be conducted in accordance with the tight standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the EC to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Voters are required to wear a face mask, have their temperature checked, practise physical distancing, use hand sanitiser and scan their MySejahtera QR code before entering the PPA.

The SOP also includes using a disposable brush to mark with ink the fingers of symptomatic voters having a temperature exceeding 37.5 degrees Celsius, cough and runny nose.

To avoid crowding at the voting centres, four time slots have been drawn up for voters to cast their ballots, and the details can be checked using the mySPR Semak application or the EC’s Portal Semakan Daftar.

The voting time slots are 8 am to 10 am, 10 am to noon, noon to 2 pm and 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

The state polls were called following the dissolution of the 28-seat Melaka State Legislative Assembly on Oct 4 after four state assemblymen withdrew their support for Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

Polling is on Nov 20. — Bernama