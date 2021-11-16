Escort services for former prime ministers in accordance with Provisions in Act 237 – IGP

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 16): Security and traffic escort services for former prime ministers are provided by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) based on provisions under the Members of Parliament (Remuneration) Act 1980 (Act 237) on privileges for former prime ministers.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said privileges for both services would also be maintained for former prime ministers facing legal action, until the disposal of the appeal process by the court.

“Currently, PDRM provides the service to all former Malaysian prime ministers. Lately, PDRM has detected several parties questioning the privileges of security and traffic escorts given to former prime ministers,” he said in a statement today.

Recently, netizens questioned the privileges still enjoyed by a former prime minister despite having been convicted by the court. – Bernama