Gasak still awaiting RoS’ okay to contest as a coalition, seeks to stand in all 82 seats

KUCHING (Nov 16): Gabungan Anak Sarawak (Gasak) – an umbrella political coalition for political parties and non-governmental organisations – is still awaiting registration approval from the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

The coalition members are Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi), Sarawak Workers’ Party (SWP), Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB), Sarawak for Sarawakians (S4S), and Sarawak Independence Alliance (SIA).

Only PBDSB, Aspirasi, and SWP are duly registered with the RoS, while S4S and SIA are NGOs whose applications for conversion are still pending.

PBDSB president Bobby William, who is Gasak pro tem president, said the coalition aspires to contest in all 82 seats but the seat allocation has yet to be finalised.

However, he did not have figures on the number of registered members under the coalition.

He pointed out Gasak members seek to complement each other and would therefore avoid contesting against each other.

“We’ve tried to get Gasak officially registered as a coalition with RoS but it was declined. Initially its name was Sarawak Baru. This idea was mooted by former PBDSB president, the late Cobbold John.

“We changed its name to Gasak again because Sarawak Baru then was ‘hijacked’ by other parties. So, we changed it to Gasak, short for Gabungan Anak Sarawak,” he said.

Other key Gasak leaders are pro tem chairperson Lina Soo, as well as Alex Leong Shaow Tung, Fong Pau Teck, Capt Engga Uchat, Buln Ribos, and Mengga Mikui.

“Seat allocation is not yet finalised. But (so far) Aspirasi is eyeing to contest in 26 seats while PBDSB – 38 seats. So far PBDSB has only announced 11 seats. So, you see negotiations for seats are still on going,” he said.

Bobby added he is eyeing the Senadin seat in Miri where he is from.