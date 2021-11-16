GPS machinery in Kakus already in high gear for polls – Sikie

SIBU (Nov 16): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) election machinery in Kakus has shifted into high gear as they prepare for the coming 12th State Election, said Kakus incumbent Datuk John Sikie Tayai.

Sikie, who has held the seat for the six terms, said even though he is a political veteran, he treats every election as a ‘tough fight’.

“Of course in any election, l treat it as a tough fight. Since I stood in all elections, l treat all the fights as tough as ever.

“The same also for this coming 12th State Election,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

“For Kakus, the preparation for the election is going on at the moment. Most of our election materials are being distributed now to all the polling stations. We are ready for the polls,” he added.

Sikie also reckoned that he will be facing a multi-cornered fight this election, but said he welcomed any and all challengers in the spirit of democracy.

“Well, as we know from social media and talks in town, there could be a four- or five-cornered fight. As the saying goes, the more the merrier.”

In the 2016 state election, Sikie polled 7,054 votes to defeat Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s Joshua Jabeng and PAS’ Clement Bayang with a convincing 5,211 vote-majority.