Harith Danial back in action with national U17 title

KUCHING (Nov 16): Sarawak’s squash protege Harith Danial Jefri bagged his first title of the year when he beat Tay Jun Qian of Selangor 3-2 in the Boys U17 singles final CIMB Foundation National Junior Championships in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur last Saturday.

It took the 15-year old Bukit Jalil Sports School student from Miri 50 minutes to overcome the stiff resistance from Tay to win 7-11, 11-2, 11-4, 15-17, 11-8 after cruising through the earlier rounds.

Ranked as the tournament top seed, Danial received a first round bye and beat Anil Prakash of Negeri Sembilan 3-0 (11-2, 11-3, 11-4) in the second round.

The national Boys U17 number one player and Asian Boys U17 number four player defeated Hardev Singh of Selangor 3-0 (11-5, 11-3, 11-2) in the third round before seeing off Tho Wei Yan of Penang 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 11-7) in the semi-finals.

“I am very happy and satisfied with my performance. It was a great tournament because it had been a long time for me to compete in the national tournament besides the Professional Squash Association (PSA) events.

“I feel so good and glad that I could win this tournament,” he said.

“I would like to thank my coach Jess Tay, BJSS coaches and my parents, relatives and friends who supported me all the way in this tournament. They watched me play via the live streaming on Facebook,” he added.

Jess was also pleased with Danial’s performance saying that he had played alright throughout the tournament.

“It was just that during the final he got a little shaky because Jun Qian played pretty well against him but Danial was the more experienced player so he managed to squeeze in the win at the end,” he said.

Prior to this tournament, Danial also played in PSA 6 & 7 where his campaigns ended in the first round.

Besides Danial, two other Sarawak players competed in the national junior championships organised by Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM).

They were Altamis Aqhar Sallam A Sufian who finished fourth in the Boys U15 singles and Eugenia David who placed seventh in the Girls U19 singles.