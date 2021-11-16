Malaysia sees 53 new Covid-19 deaths; Sarawak has most fatalities

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 16): The Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded 53 new deaths due to Covid-19 yesterday, bringing the country’s death toll from the virus to 29,729.

Eleven of those people lost their lives before they could be treated in hospitals. To date, there has been a total of 6,017 brought-in-dead cases since the start of the pandemic.

Sarawak topped the list by recording 12 deaths, followed by Terengganu (nine), Sabah (eight), Johor and Selangor (five), Kelantan (four), Kedah and Pahang (three), Negeri Sembilan (two), while Perak and Perlis reported one case each.

No Covid-19 deaths were reported in Melaka, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, and Putrajaya.

Malaysia’s daily new Covid-19 infections continued on its downward trend yesterday for the third day in a row with the country recording 5,143 new cases.

There are currently a total of 65,956 active cases, including 526 housed in intensive care units (ICU) with 250 requiring breathing aids.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the total number of Covid-19 cases in the country currently stands at 2,551,452.

Three new Covid-19 clusters were also identified in the past 24 hours, bringing the number of active clusters in the country to 250.

The national rate of infection now stands at 1.05, with Putrajaya being the state with the highest rate of infection, at 1.20. — Malay Mail