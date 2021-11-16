Man reported missing Friday found dead

MIRI (Nov 16): The village headman of Long Tap who went missing at the village’s river in Baram last Friday was found dead yesterday about 4km from where he was reported to have gone missing.

The body of 74-year-old Clement Tingang was found by a Search and Rescue (SAR) team around 9.10am.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue (Bomba) Operation centre in a statement said the SAR was called off upon the discovery of the body, and then handed over the body to his family for further action.

Head of Marudi fire station Maureen Sim Ah Lian said they received a distress call of the incident at 11pm last Friday.

The SAR team was only deployed the next day due to the location being about eight hours’ journey by logging road.