Kota Sentosa man who stole traffic light parts in hope they would be replaced fined RM3,000

KUCHING (Nov 16): A self-employed man who took it upon himself to remove the bulbs and lenses of a traffic light because they were purportedly old and not bright enough, was fined RM3,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday after pleading guilty to committing theft.

Ben Joseph Au Siew Yen, 40, entered the plea before Magistrate Syarifah Azura Wan Ali who issued the fine in default three months’ jail.

Au paid the fine.

He was charged with stealing three lenses, three reflectors and three halogen bulbs from a traffic light belonging to Padawan Municipal Council, near a primary school in Kota Sentosa around noon on Nov 11.

The charge, framed under Section 379 of the Penal Code, provides for imprisonment of up to seven years, or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused was arrested by police after members of the public witnessed him committing the act and reported it to police.

An inspection of his car uncovered the stolen components as well as a ladder, knives and screwdrivers.

The accused is said to have resorted to removing the bulbs, reflectors and lenses of the traffic light because he disliked that they were too old and did not give out bright enough lights, and had hoped that they would be replaced with new ones.

It was claimed he committed the act in the interest of the public after no action was taken despite the accused having filed previously filed complaints regarding the condition of traffic lights in Kota Sentosa and Mile 10.

Inspector Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while Au was unrepresented.