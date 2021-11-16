No report of explosion in Miri waters as claimed on social media

MIRI (Nov 16): There has been no report on an explosion in Miri waters as claimed in a Facebook post last night.

When contacted today, Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said Bomba has not received any information on the alleged incident.

“We have not received any distress call. Usually, if it’s at the sea, it could be the flare from the platform,” said Law.

Miri Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) head Capt Md Fauzi Othman also denied having received any report on the alleged explosion.

“I am currently in Kuching, but I have not received any reports on any explosion in Miri.

“I have also checked with my staff (in Miri), and they too did not receive any report,” said Md Fauzi.

Last night, a Facebook page shared an image that looked like flames said to be in Miri waters, which had some users questioning whether there was an explosion.

The post was then circulated on messaging groups.