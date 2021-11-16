PSB Pelawan potential candidate seeks to change inequalities in policies

SIBU (Nov 16): Inequalities in government policies were the catalyst for Dr Low Chong Nguang, 50, to join politics.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) potential candidate for Pelawan said the people have been waiting for politicians to improve conditions but this has not happened after so many years, even with a change of government.

“I have therefore decided to stand up and lead the change myself, if possible, instead of waiting for other people to change for us; and PSB offers a similar platform that I am fighting, hence I joined PSB,” he said when contacted.

Dr Low said Sarawak, and Sibu in particular, have been left behind in terms of development compared to the rest of Malaysia.

“The inequalities are more apparent as days go by. It feels as if we are regressing instead of progressing and, with the pandemic, the gap just grows bigger and further,” he said.

The medical practitioner opined he could do more as a politician to serve the people and provide better services to a wider group of the community.

“I can sit in the comfort zone in my clinic to treat people of their illnesses but instead choose to be in politics trying to extend my influence and reach out to the people.

“Since I am a front-liner, I will try my very best to disseminate my medical knowledge to the general public about health issues, especially the pandemic and vaccines. I have also distributed some basic necessities to the people in need at times like this,” he said.

Low said he expects a multi-cornered fight in Pelawan, but is not concerned.

“As a newbie in politics, I am not as experienced in expressing my thoughts to everyone. All I want to do is to fight for the rights of the people and enough of all the inequalities that have been levelled upon since we were born.”

On campaign standard operating procedures (SOPs) due to Covid-19, Dr Low said there is no choice but to rely on social media.

“Being a newbie, I will need all the exposure that I can get to let the people know me better and also our party’s fight,” he said.

Dr Low added his dream is for all people to be treated equally, where one’s academic merits dictate public university enrolment and not race.

“I share a dream that my religion does not dictate how high I can reach in my career in government sectors, my race does not make me being called ‘pendatang’, meritocracy is practiced instead of the prefixes in your name or who you are connected to or affiliated to,” he stressed, adding the people should be able to practise their religion freely and not have to be told what to call their god.

“I have a dream that we can live in prosperity and abundance as we are living in a land rich with natural resources.”