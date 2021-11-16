Sarawakian retiree among 10 lucky winners of RM13.5 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1

KUCHING (Nov 16): A total of 10 lucky winners won the RM13.5 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 on Nov 6, including a 51-year-old retiree from Sarawak who won RM1.99 million from the same jackpot.

He told Sports Toto that the i-System play method had helped him to win big.

“The pair of my winning numbers is actually the registration numbers of my car and motorcycle – 6793 and 7936.

“The i-System ticket has allowed me to include all combinations that I wanted and this has won me RM1,994,650.50 and an additional RM597.60,” he said.

Of the 10 winners, the luckiest one, who is a 48-year-old fruit seller from Selangor, bagged RM8.98 million from the jackpot.

When collecting the winnings at the Sports Toto head office in Kuala Lumpur, he said it was his dream that inspired him to come out with the pair of winning numbers – 6793 and 7936.

“The dream was difficult to describe but I managed to decipher the numbers from the dream and they became my winning numbers.

“I have been buying this same pair of numbers for two months and it does pay off,” he said, adding that he would save the winnings for a rainy day and donate to a temple that he always visits.

The winner bought a System 4 ticket, which won him a whopping RM8,975,927.20 and an additional RM672.

Another eight winners from Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Sarawak, who bet on i-System, had also walked away with winnings ranging from RM58,858.50 to RM460,303.95 respectively.