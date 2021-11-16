Sarawak’s food products to be showcased at Restaurant Asia 2021 in Singapore

KUCHING (Nov 16): The very best of Sarawak’s unique cuisine will be exhibited during Restaurant Asia 2021 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo Convention and Exhibition Centre in Singapore from Thursday to Saturday (Nov 18-20).

In a statement today, the Sarawak Trade and Tourism Office Singapore (Statos) said the products include Sarawak laksa paste, soft shell crab, bird’s nest, smoked fish sambal, Borneo honey, Kenyalang coloured highland rice, local teas, and a large range of the already-famous Sarawak pepper products.

Statos trade and investment manager TC Tan said the timing is just perfect for Sarawak to secure new export orders as it coincides with the announcement that Kuching has attained recognition as a Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy.

“We are delighted that six industry representatives will be joining us in person at our first public exhibition since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020 and a further 20 companies have provided product samples and information for our stand,” he said.

Some of the products on display are already available in Singapore but others such as bakery fats and terung asam (sour eggplant) are seeking first time export contracts.

Through Sarawak government funding, Statos is providing free physical booth space and online marketing via the virtual exhibition for eligible Sarawak food production companies interested in participating in the event.

Statos chief executive officer Chew Chang Guan said the exhibition is yet another platform for Statos to facilitate and support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to broaden their business exposure to international markets.

“Those that may have missed out on Restaurant Asia 2021 are encouraged to make contact with Statos. There are many more events coming up and Statos can also link companies with export ready products direct with potential buyers once we have access to their catalogues and samples,” he said.

To find out more of Statos events, producers can contact Tan ([email protected]) or Kenny Lau ([email protected]).

Restaurant Asia is a one-stop sourcing platform for the finest ingredients servicing Singapore’s restaurant and catering industry.

Organised by the Restaurant Association of Singapore in partnership with Conference and Exhibition Management Services, the event incorporates the International ‘Coffee Tea Asia’, ‘Café Asia’, and ‘Sweets and Bakes Asia’ 2021 events.

According to organisers, the trade show is created by the industry, for the industry, where buyers can see, experience, and actually test and taste smart and sustainable food and beverage solutions and ingredients.

To join the Restaurant Asia 2021 virtual show, register at https://cafeasia-sba-ra.com/register/visitor.