Two men injured in self-accident at Jalan Demak in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 16): Two men were injured in a self-accident when their lorry hit a tree at Jalan Demak here earlier today.

According to Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak operations centre, they received a call on the accident at 8.16am.

“There were two male victims trapped in the lorry, and the Bomba personnel managed to remove them from the vehicle,” it said in a statement today.

The victims, who sustained injuries on their legs and hands, were sent to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) unit, it added.