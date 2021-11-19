21 MOH staff stranded in Pos Tohoi rescued

KOTA BHARU (Nov 19): The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Air Unit has successfully brought out 21 Health Ministry personnel who were stranded at Pos Tohoi, Gua Musang since yesterday.

JBPM Air Division director SAC Nazili Mahmood said all the personnel were stranded at the settlement after it was cut off from the land route due to collapsed bridge and heavy rain.

He said his team received a call to rescue the health personnel at around noon yesterday but the operation could not be carried out due to bad weather.

“So we decided to conduct the rescue operation this morning which took three hours using a Mi-17 (M994-01) aircraft.

“A total of five crew members including the captain and pilot were deployed for this operation and all health workers from the Orang Asli Hospital in Gombak, Selangor arrived safely in Subang at 12.20 pm today,” he told Bernama when contacted here today. – Bernama