Abd Karim hopes to defend Asajaya for GPS

KUCHING (Nov 19): Asajaya incumbent Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah hopes to continue to stand in Asajaya for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) during the 12th Sarawak election.

He said as Asajaya is where he started his political career, he hoped to continue serving the constituency.

“If possible, I want to end my career there. No need to switch seats,” he said after flagging off the Hidden Gems in Borneo, Sarawak event here today.

Abdul Karim was addressing rumours that he may contest in Satok as its incumbent Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg indicated earlier this week that he might contest in Gedong.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister has served Asajaya for four terms since 2001.

He said no matter where Abang Johari decides to stand, the latter’s Midas touch would ensure the area prospers and develops.

“CM belongs to everyone, not just Gedong, not just Satok, but the whole Sarawak. I believe wherever he stands, he will remember other areas and he will still look after every other place,” he said.

He added Abang Johari, who is also GPS chairman, has shown his capabilities in bringing development to Satok after holding the seat since 1981.

Abdul Karim, who is a Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president, said there will be an important meeting tonight ahead of the Election Commission meeting on Nov 24.

“I think the meeting might involve the announcement of candidates for the coming state election. I can’t guess, definitely will be an important meeting,” he said.

The meeting will take place at PBB headquarters in Bako from 8pm.