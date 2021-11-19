Another cluster detected at boarding school

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 19): Another Covid-19 cluster was reported at a boarding school in Sabah.

State Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Masidi Manjun disclosed that the new cluster dubbed as the Mantailang Atas Cluster was detected at the SMK Tenom Hostel.

He said the index case was a 19-year-old hostel student.

He infected 15 other people who included his classmates, housemates and family members.

On Thursday, a cluster was detected at SMK Kemburongoh in Ranau district, with 22 people, including students and the hostel warden, infected.

The index case was a student staying at the hostel.

Meanwhile, 15 fatalities were recorded in the state on Friday compared to one on Thursday.

Beaufort, Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran registered two deaths each while Keningau, Kota Belud, Kota Marudu, Kuala Penyu, Kudat, Penampang, Sandakan, Semporna and Tawau one each.

“A total of 543 new cases were recorded on Friday,” said Masidi.

Kota Kinabalu once again topped the list with 120 cases, followed by Tuaran (51), Ranau (51), Kota Belud (47) and Penampang (40).