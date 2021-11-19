Anwar to pay working visits to Kuching, Miri tomorrow

KUCHING (Nov 19): Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) national president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be in Kuching and Miri tomorrow for working visits.

This was confirmed by state PKR information chief Abun Sui Anyit today in a statement, where he said the working visits are being made in conjunction in his official capacity as party president.

“As PKR president, he is expected to launch the party’s election machinery in Sarawak in two places, namely Kuching at 10am and Miri at 4pm, in preparation for the 12th Sarawak election which would be held soon,” he said.

Abun said that as Sarawak is still not fully open for activities involving supporters and crowds, PKR Sarawak extended its apologies to members and supporters for not opening these activities this time.

He said that this was in compliance with the strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) put in place by the authorities to curb the pandemic.

He added that SOPs had stated that only a maximum of 100 participants would be allowed.

“PKR Sarawak warmly welcomes the arrival of our president to Sarawak to launch our election machinery which is already ready to offer the reforms that the people want.

“Our prayers and hopes are that these organised events will run smoothly and successfully,” Abun said.