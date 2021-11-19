Bomba: Safety of voters during state polls will be prioritised (VIDEO)

KUCHING (Nov 19): The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has given their assurance that the safety and wellbeing of voters during the upcoming 12th State Election will continue to be prioritised.

Bomba Sarawak director Datu Khirudin Drahman said that sanitisation works would be carried out every two hours at each polling centre on polling day itself.

“We want to make sure that voters will be able to feel safe and relaxed while they are carrying out their rights,” Khirudin said on the department’s preparations for the polls this morning.

He added that briefings have also been held with fire station chiefs for them to be on their toes in facing any untoward incidents, especially on nomination and polling day.

Khirudin added that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, strict standard operating procedures (SOPs) would have to be followed especially during the election period

To ensure the safety of the public and voters, which is expected to reach about two million, Bomba Sarawak would be divided into seven zones in 82 constituencies.

Kuching zone includes 14 constituencies, Samarahan (16), Sri Aman (10), Sibu (26), Bintulu (4), Miri (8) and Limbang (4).

“To beef up our manpower, the department will also be enlisting help from our Bomba volunteer and community teams,” Khirudin said.

He said that this would beef up the manpower needs of the 1,160 Bomba personnel in all seven zones, especially in rural areas which are located far from the nearest fire station.

In terms of logistics, Khirudin said that Bomba Sarawak has 16 lorries, 67 pickup trucks, 45 rescue boats, 18 ambulances and two helicopters at the ready.

On another note, he mentioned that Bomba personnel are not allowed to take on any roles as an election officer.

He said that the roles of Bomba is to activate their state operations room, conduct patrols and mobilise personnel for emergency assistance.