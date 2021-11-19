Cement price up, building materials will also cost more

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 19): The latest price hike of cement will likely trigger a flood gate of further price increase for all the building materials.

Cement Industries (Sabah) Sdn Bhd announced on November 18 to increase the bulk cement price by RM45.00/ton and bag cement by RM2.25/bag effective November 19.

Sabah Builders Association (SBA) president Henry Tsen said this would add further financial burden to the contractors who are already having difficulty to survive.

“The cost of construction in Sabah is the highest in Malaysia due to the cost of building materials being higher than West Malaysia,” he said.

He said the price of cement in Sabah has always been almost double the price in West Malaysia.

“It is unfair to the Sabah construction players by suddenly increasing the price without prior notice,” he said in a statement on Friday.

According to Tsen, building construction players are still reeling from the four-month

total lockdown from 1st June to 30th September due to the requirement of Centralized Labour Quarters (CLQ) by the Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO 3.0) standard operating procedure (SOP).

Many contractors who managed to resume work in October are still struggling to build up their work force due to the shortage of construction workers.

Many workers have either left to other places or changed jobs as they could not survive with no income during the lockdown.

The price increase of building materials, zero productivity means zero income during the lockdown and the additional operation cost to comply with the MCO SOP has caused unforeseen delay and inflicted severe financial damages to the ongoing projects.

Many contractors are struggling to get their ends meet.

SBA appeals to the government to implement the Variation of Price (VOP) for the building materials into all the government and private sector projects to assist the contractors to survive during this difficult time.

Currently the VOP is only implemented for the Federal government projects under the Act 829 and is limited to steel, copper, water pipes and aggregates only.

Hence Act 829 shall be expanded to cover all the building materials for both

the public and private sector projects.