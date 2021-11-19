Covid-19: Cases see downtick, still above 6,000-mark for third day straight

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 19): Covid-19 cases nationwide remained above the 6,000-case mark for the third day in a row.

The Health Ministry recorded 6,355 new infections today, a slight decrease compared to the 6,380 registered yesterday.

Prior to today, daily Covid-19 cases have been gradually increasing since November 8, which saw 4,543 new cases on that day.

The latest tally brings the cumulative total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,575,888 since the pandemic last year. — Malay Mail

