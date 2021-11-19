DAP’s Ling claims cybertroopers tried to hack his Facebook page

MIRI (Nov 19): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling filed a police report yesterday claiming cybertroopers tried to hack his Facebook account.

In a press statement today, he claimed to have discovered the hacking attempt after receiving an email from Facebook on Nov 17 saying that someone had tried but failed to log into his account.

“At that time, I did not encounter any problem logging into my Facebook account and I know this was an attempt to hack my Facebook profile with the intention to destroy my personal social media account, which has thousands of followers,” he claimed.

Ling said he immediately changed his Facebook password.

He pointed out that he filed the police report to get the matter investigated and also informed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) of the attempt.

According to him, this is to ensure that such an unethical act could be monitored and controlled by the relevant authorities, especially during the coming state election, where social media will be used as one of the main methods for campaigning.

“I would like to advise those who are using this dirty tactic that such an act is against the law and Personal Data Protection Act. We should compete with good morals and in healthier ways, not by hacking our opponent’s accounts and slandering them or by abusing social media,” he said.