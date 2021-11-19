Election not the time to make empty promises, criticise others — Lee

MIRI (Nov 19): Elections are not the time to shout out empty promises or criticising others but rather a time to reflect on developments and improvements that have taken place, said Senadin incumbent Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He told reporters today that elections are not the time that a candidate or party should start preparing manifestos and instead it should be a time to reflect on whether promises were delivered.

“When I got elected, I already started working the very next day and for the past five years — the people can see what has been done. The important thing is that it is crucial to show that (elected people’s representatives) genuinely work for the people and their actions and results are clear.

“As for those who keep criticising, there is no point in doing it (only) during election,” Lee said after officiating the Miri Buddhist Society’s new elevator facility.

Lee, who has retained the Senadin seat for 26 years, said that Senadin is a vast area that was initially just bushes and peat areas.

“The Senadin constituency covering Sungai Tujuh to Miri-Marudi border that we see today was a stark difference (to the past). (Now) It is an education hub with various training institutions, community colleges, a university, several primary and secondary schools as well as health facilities at affordable rates.

“We have also resettled 4,000 squatters into permanent residential areas. All these are the promises that I have delivered and I want to continue to deliver by bringing more development, creating more job opportunities and uplifting the standard of living of the people here,” said Lee, who is also Transport Minister.

He added that there were still indeed a lot of things that needed t be done and he would continue to work on in the next five years and that he hopes the people would continue to work with him and support him for the progress, development and better of not only Senadin but Miri as a whole.

As to what to expect for the 12th State Election, Lee said that he wouldn’t think much about it except to continue doing his work and serving the people.

“We can talk about it after nomination day,” he replied.

In the 11th State Election in 2016, Lee won the Senadin seat with 10,683 votes — the majority against his opponents DAP’s Bob Baru Langub (7,145 votes) and PBDSB’s Philemon John Edah (329 votes).