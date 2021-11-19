EMCO at Ladang FGV Tembangau 7 in Bera from Nov 21 to Dec 4

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 19): The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced at Ladang FGV Tembangau 7 in Bera, Pahang for two weeks beginning Nov 21, according to the National Security Council (NSC).

NSC national security director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the EMCO implementation was based on the recommendation of the Health Ministry after the latter had studied the risk assessment and infection trend of Covid-19 in that locality.

“The standard operating procedure for the EMCO is the same as that announced earlier,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page tonight.

He said there was no termination or extension of any EMCO today. – Bernama